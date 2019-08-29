Named product that helps to get rid of excess belly fat
In the British journal of Nutrition has recently been published the results of studies that showed the following: to lose weight will help pistachio.
This nut has helped people suffering from obesity to reduce calorie daily diet at 20%. And this is just what you need to start losing weight in the abdominal area.
All that was required from the patients is snacking on pistachios instead of the usual desserts. So, for six months they were able to lose weight in the waist by 0.7 inches, which is equivalent to the same size. This is a great result, courteous, what more they did nothing.
Pistachios are rich in unsaturated fats, soluble fiber and protein, making it a valuable product for weight loss.