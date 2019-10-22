Named products, able to prolong youth
10 fruits and vegetables with anti-aging effect
Fine lines, wrinkles, blemishes and loss of elasticity are signs of aging that can be kept under control with a diet rich in fruits and vegetables.
Most of the food of plant origin helps to maintain a more youthful appearance and optimal health. In addition, fruits and vegetables have an energetic effect of help in weight loss, strengthen the immune system and support digestion in a healthy condition. The antioxidants in this product category are an important assistant in maintaining youth and beauty of skin.
1. Tomatoes
Lycopene is found in abundance in tomatoes, it is a powerful antioxidant to combat free radicals (molecules or ions that affect the healthy cells and suppress the immune system). Therefore, these vegetables have the ability to protect the body from certain types of cancer. Lycopene along with other vitamins and minerals in tomatoes helps to maintain the health of cells and stimulates their regeneration.
2. Oranges
Rich in vitamin C, oranges have important properties for the prevention and treatment of diseases. This is an important nutrient for immune function of the body. The vitamin also reduces the risk of wrinkles, so it is administered in many cosmetic anti-aging formulations. Vitamin C plays a key role in the production of collagen, a substance essential for maintaining the elasticity of skin tissue. At the same time, vitamin has an antioxidant effect, counteracting the damaging effect of free radicals on healthy skin cells.
3. Kale
Kale is an important source of vitamin K, nutrients with protective effect against a long range of diseases. The leaves of this plant are rich in fiber that helps to lower blood pressure and total cholesterol.
4. Eggplant
Specific purple shade of eggplant attached to a special substance nasunin. This element prevents the formation and spread of cancer cells in the body, inhibiting blood flow necessary for the process of reproduction.
It was also discovered that nasunin slows the progression of Alzheimer’s by blocking the harmful effects of free radicals on neurons.
5. Red pepper
Red bell peppers contain 60% more vitamin C than green peppers, which has important properties for the functioning of the immune system and maintaining healthy cells. The researchers found that people who eat a regular red pepper, less prone to wrinkles because the nutrients in this vegetable intensely stimulate the production of collagen.
6. BlackBerry
These berries have the highest concentration of special flavonoid called rutin which inhibit the activity of enzymes involved in the formation of blood clots and thus prevents the risk of myocardial infarction. The same antioxidant in the composition promotes the protection of healthy skin cells and stimulating their regeneration.
7. Basil
One of the most important therapeutic elements of the Basilica is its antioxidant called eugenol. This compound also eliminates activity in cancer cells of the cervix.
8. Broccoli
Broccoli is very rich in vitamin C, which makes a direct contribution to the maintenance of skin health. In addition, the vegetable also contains coenzyme Q10, which prevents the destruction of free radicals.
Coenzyme Q10 helps the body repair skin cells at an accelerated rate and thus slows down the aging process.
9. Spinach
Spinach — a generous source of vitamin E, an ingredient usually added to anti-wrinkle creams, because effectively eliminate the signs of aging. Vitamin E reduces wrinkles, making them less noticeable.
10. Pineapple
Pineapple is useful for maintaining healthy joints and effectively relieves the symptoms of asthma. At the same time, fruits rich in vitamin C and bromelain, an enzyme that stimulates digestion, relieves symptoms of arthritis and sinusitis, prevents swelling, and suppresses appetite.