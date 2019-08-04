Named products, can spoil the mood
Anxiety can be caused by diet.
Experts have noticed that different foods have different effects on mood and emotions, because at the first sign of nervousness and anxiety should reconsider your diet.
“First of all, eliminate energy drinks and black coffee. First generally not recommended, but coffee is often the major cause of anxiety, especially if you abuse it. Try for two weeks to give it up and compare your health. If you absolutely can’t do without coffee limit yourself to one morning Cup.
We also advise to reduce the consumption of various types of sweets. Treats high in sugar and starch women is often used for “jamming” stress, although it is because of these components a stress and enhanced. Pastry, cake or ice-cream gives you an instant feeling of comfort. But very briefly, in the blood rises sharply, then drops the level of sugar that provokes an emotional jump. If the alarm condition you want to eat something sweet- stock up on bananas, dried apricots, tangerines, etc.,” — said the expert.
In a bad mood, experts advise to abandon the use of any alcoholic beverages. Alcohol really relaxes, but very briefly. Once relaxed, the body begins to compensate for the response and the mood in the result falls below the “labels” with which you started drinking.
“Eat balanced when the body lacks something of the energy, it primarily provides vital functions of internal organs and then throws the forces that used to cheer you up, inhibiting stress hormones. To boost mood, eat more foods high in antioxidants are any berries and green tea. Perfectly affect mood chocolate and bananas, and any citrus” — suggests the expert.