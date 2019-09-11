Named products, refreshing breath
To get rid of the unpleasant aftertaste will help fresh herbs.
Dill
If at lunchtime you ate some spicy dish with a pungent odor, eat a sprig of dill. They say that this product can overcome even the most unpleasant aroma.
Carnation
Carnation is also a great deodorant for the mouth. To get rid of the smell of garlic or onions, chew “stud” of this plant for several minutes.
Basil and mint
Not sure how friendly get-togethers after to disguise the smell of alcohol? Yes, this is no easy task, but the leaves of fresh mint or Basil are easy to cope with it.
Ginger
On a date or a business meeting you don’t have to worry about bad breath if before rendezvous to eat some fresh ginger.