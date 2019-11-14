Named products that accelerate the metabolism
A great option for those who are on a diet.
Nutritionists have compiled a list of recommendations to people who want to speed up the metabolism.
They are called the most useful products, periodic use of which will help to achieve a positive effect.
For example, drinking green tea increases energy expenditure by five percent, and this in turn contributes to the fight against excess weight and obesity.
Will be useful, and hard-boiled eggs. It is noted that one contains some of 6.29 grams of protein.
“This is a great addition to the diet if you want to speed up the metabolism,” reads the article.
In addition, it is argued that protein-rich foods greatly increases the thermic effect of food, i.e. calories spent on digestion.
Also use for boosting metabolism will eating ginger, lentils, chili peppers, flax seeds, coffee, Brazil nuts, broccoli and dark green leafy vegetables.