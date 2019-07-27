Named products that are harmful to microwave
Most Housewives have long been accustomed to having a microwave oven in the kitchen, but experts warn that not all products can be reheated in this way.
Some dishes become deadly if they are reheated in the microwave.
According to experts, microwave alters food at the molecular level. When heating special heating element aligns molecules in a particular order, and in a second heating of the molecules can turn 180 degrees to several million times. The quality of the product itself varies.
Experts said that in the microwave in no event it is impossible to heat up beef, because the meat is deformed fats and proteins increases the level of dangerous carcinogens.
In addition, experts strongly recommend not to microwave formula milk and breast milk. When heated, these products lose their price amino acids and become toxic for a child.
Grain cereals also must be heated only on the stove because when heated in the microwave they acquire carcinogenic properties.
Doctors do not suggest defrosting in a microwave oven frozen fruit and berries — these foods lose their valuable properties.
Cooked vegetables are also better reheated on the stove, it is not recommended to reheat in the microwave and potatoes.