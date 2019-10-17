Named products that are important to eat during a cold
For colds or flu is important and a proper diet, and the diet, the basis of which should be vegetables and fruits, greens, and fish and seafood.
Any viral diseases greatly weaken the body and affect all systems. Because in this period the body needs more vitamins, minerals and nutrients. While all the heavy food, primarily fried, salty, fatty, smoked, any semi-finished products and fast food, should be abandoned.
“Is to use as many fresh vegetables and fruits to strengthen the immune system and provide the body with all necessary micronutrients.
Especially important during the rehabilitation period the vitamin C. All citrus fruits, exactly like other fruits and vegetables, give you energy and require less energy to digest.
In this case, instead of Mandarin or oranges, it is better to consume grapefruits. They are more valuable acids that gently excrete the excess fluid, the pressure, saturating the body with vitamins,” — said the expert.
Useful in convalescence varieties of fish and seafood, as well as natural vegetable oils, which perfectly accentuate the taste of fresh vegetables and herbs.
“Marine fish, especially salmon, mackerel, herring, as well as vegetable oils, especially Flaxseed, sunflower, pumpkin and olive are rich in vitamin D, which actively blocks viruses. In autumn and winter the content of this vitamin in the body is drastically reduced due to lack of sunlight,” explained the doctor.