Named products that are sure to increase the pressure
Doctors called the top 3 products, the use of which should minimize anyone who suffers from hypertension.
Experts also reminded that high blood pressure could lead not only to problems with the cardiovascular system and kidney.
The caffeine that is contained not only in coffee but also in tea, energy drinks and chocolate, stimulates the Central nervous system. In addition, it it raises your heart rate, causing tachycardia and arrhythmia.
Conducted by Australian scientists research shows that even a couple of cups of flavored drink a day can increase sistolicheskoe pressure of 8.1 mm Hg.St and gistologicescoe 5.7 mm Hg.St.
The use of alcohol initially increases blood pressure, and at a late stage of intoxication reduces it to normal and below. Hypertension is found in drinkers of 1.6 to 4 times more likely than those who lead a healthy lifestyle.
Alcohol is the cause of consistently high indicators of upper and lower blood pressure in 5-10% of men and 1% women. Basis of salt is sodium chloride, which has the property to retain water in the tissues and blood vessels of the body.
Thus, excessive consumption of this spice (more than 5 g per day), directly affects blood pressure, constantly improving it and not allowing them to stabilize.