Named products that can protect from cancer

The most useful these products are for smokers and people suffering from alcohol dependence.

Scientists from Australia and Denmark called the products that can effectively protect people from cancer.

Professionals have learned that foods, which contain flavonoids, is effective to protect from cancer. Flavonoids are plant polyphenols contained in many foods.

The researchers analyzed data from 56 thousand people gathering for 23 years. In the study, there were about 14 thousand deaths.

It turned out that the more of the flavonoids of person uses, the lower the risk of cancer. The maximum effect is achieved at a dose of 500 milligrams per day.

Most naturally-occurring flavonoids are found in green tea, citrus, dark chocolate, blueberries, parsley, peanuts, red wine and other products.

The beneficial effect compounds have on smokers and people who consume a lot olkola.

