Named products that contribute to rejuvenation of the body
October 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Stay young as long as possible with a properly selected diet.
So, experts have called eight contributing to the rejuvenation products that contain useful trace elements.
The list includes: dark chocolate, rich in flavonoids and antioxidants that are good for skin, green tea containing polyphenols and collage, coffee, protect your skin from melanoma.
Also wishing to keep the youth should pay attention to the avocados, tomatoes, blueberries and watermelons.
To add to the diet experts advise and fish, especially salmon, which is rich in omega-3.