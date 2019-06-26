Named products that destroy tooth enamel
Long been known that sugar causes tooth decay and contributes to damage of tooth enamel. But what for healthy teeth hazardous bakery products, know not all.
Most popular product that accompanies almost every meal, destroys tooth enamel. To such conclusions specialists. They clarify that during chewing, the starch contained in the usual bread, after splitting turns into sugar. And the piece of the product becomes a slurry which is hammered into the cracks between the teeth. As you know, in such balances, like to breed germs. If you abandon the bread does not work, it is better to prefer whole grain varieties.
For the same reason, the experts rejected chips. As in the case of bread, when chewed, the starch is converted into sugar, and the product particles are clogged in the gap.
Then experts advise to be wary of citrus. Acid contained in the fruit affects the teeth. Do not use dried fruits, they have a lot of sugar, and because of its sticky structure, they often zastrevaet in the cracks.
The scientists also reminded about all the famous destroyers of teeth: sweets, coffee, alcohol, soda, and energy drinks.
Damage last recently proved in his example, a British student who for six months was drinking 6 cans of energy drinks a day. The result of addiction were four broken front teeth and severe caries 24.
If to refuse from harmful products is not obtained, the researchers suggest that after they clean the teeth with brushing and flossing and rinse your mouth.