Named products that help with insomnia

Experts have called foods that help with insomnia. According to doctors, in General, these products which contain the hormone melatonin.

Doctors said that these hormones signal the brain that it is time to fall asleep.

The hormone melatonin is contained in foods such as peanut butter, corn, cherry juice and cereal. The use of these products regulates blood pressure, restores body temperature. As well as balances the level of elements that affect the quality of sleep.

Especially, experts say, melatonin in large quantities is in tomatoes, ginger, walnuts, bananas and Brussels sprouts. To overcome insomnia, to help the strawberries, olives, green tea, fresh mint and pomegranates.

Doctors say that all these products should be consumed in moderation, otherwise you can sprovotsirovat excessive sleepiness.