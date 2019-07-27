Named products that help with joint pain
There are products that can alleviate the condition of people suffering from joint pain, — this was reported by scientists from the United States
About products that can help with joint pain, reported in the journal Annals of the Rheumatics Diseases. Scientists conducted a study, which was attended by about 6 thousand people. It showed that to protect you from such pain may be helpful foods high in fiber.
Fiber. Experts experimented for a long time one group of participants ate foods rich in fiber, while the other consumed them in small quantities. In the end, it was found that the group which ate a lot of fiber, the risk of developing the painful inflammatory joint diseases has decreased by 61%.
In addition, say the researchers, foods with fiber have a positive effect on the bacterial flora of the intestine. This decreases the toxic effect on the body of harmful bacteria, which also helps to reduce pain.
Olive oil. Scientists recommend eating olive oil all faced with the problem of joint pain. According to them, on the sore joints with this health impact contained in the composition of this oil is omega-3 fatty acids. They exert pronounced anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.
Grapefruit. In grapefruit contains large amounts of anti-inflammatory compounds that are essential in the arthritis, stated the experts. Due to the high content of ascorbic acid, the effect of these substances can be very strong.