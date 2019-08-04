Named products to get rid of acne
Avoid trips to the beautician experts suggest to include in your diet a few foods. According to them, for healthy skin you need to use pure water, olive oil, green tea, nuts, wheat, and meat and fish.
One of the main reasons of acne on the face may be eating harmful food for example fast food. At the same time, just a couple of useful products is able to significantly improve the situation.
Water is involved in cell regeneration and keeps a healthy body. For best effect, should consume 8 glasses of clear liquids a day, no replacement for fruit drinks, fruit drinks and sodas.
Olive oil is a natural source of essential fatty acids. This tool copes with the rash, giving a beautiful result.
Green tea contains catechins which are anti-inflammatory.
Wheat and nuts store a large amount of selenium, which helps in rebuilding of cells and facilitating their purification. Omega-3 oils moisturize the skin, giving a smooth and velvety. Meat and fish are rich in proteins that prevent inflammation.
These products will help to strengthen the health of the whole body, and this will positively affect the condition of the skin, reports Planet Today.