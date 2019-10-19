Named products which appear kidney stones
The use of these products is recommended to minimize.
Frightening phrase “kidney stones”… unfortunately this is very common and is caused by it can be different factors.
Kidney stones are small solid pieces that cannot leave our body and get stuck in the urinary tract, causing severe pain.
Not be amiss to know what foods can cause kidney stones in order, if possible, avoid consumption or at least to minimize their number in your diet.
Diet is the key when it comes to kidney stones. It is very important what we eat, to prevent their formation or to withdraw from the body, if they are already there.
But, as the saying goes, “prevention is better than cure”.
And therefore you should know which foods you should stop eating if you have the tendency to form kidney stones or if you have already faced this problem before.
1. Caffeine
Coffee is the main “hero” of our Breakfast. We drink this drink every day, because it helps us to Wake up and cheer up, better to perform their duties during the day and feel more energetic. But it also has “side effects”.
And one of them is this: coffee makes our kidneys work harder, and increases the probability of formation of kidney stones.
Do not forget that caffeine is present not only in coffee but also in some teas and in soft drinks such as Coca-Cola.
All of these beverages increase the level of calcium in the urine, and thus in the long term can cause renal failure (due to the stimulatory substances that are present in the nutritional composition).
2. Red meat
Proteins and fats of animal origin also directly linked to the formation of stones in the kidneys and thus damage this pair on.
If your diet is too many meat products, you should remember that the body is very difficult to get rid of their components.
In addition, these foods are rich in purines and uric acid. This can not only lead to the formation of stones, but also to the development of gout.
Among other sources of purines can be distinguished asparagus, beans and cabbage. Try not to eat these foods too often, to save yourself from the problem of stone formation in the kidneys and the excessive accumulation of uric acid.
3. Artificial sweeteners
We often use them for desserts and drinks, they are present even in “diet” and “low calorie” products.
You might think that they are healthier than sugar, but they have a lot of side effects, including influence on the formation of stones in the kidneys and the deterioration of the functions of the body as a whole.
4. Salt
One of the most common causes of digestive issues is excessive salt consumption.
And even if we don’t add salt to food you prepare yourself, know that it is in large quantities contained in all semi-finished and even in sweet foods.
Excessive salt consumption contributes to fluid retention in the body and formation of kidney stones. Our body just is not able to display this amount of salt, and as a result, it is stored in the kidneys and intestinal tract.
In addition, salt can lead to high blood pressure and significant weight gain.
5. Seafood
People prone to kidney stones should avoid the consumption of foods containing oxalates. The fact that this organic compound contributes to the accumulation of sodium and calcium in the kidneys.
Seafood are just like this food, but they are not the only one.
This is another green leafy vegetables, chocolate and nuts.
In addition, it is desirable to reduce the consumption of peanuts, wheat bran and beet to prevent the formation of stones.
Even the oxalates contained in the liver and celery, but there are minimum.
Remember that the daily intake of this compound should not exceed 50 mg.
And in order to reduce its absorption, it is recommended to consume foods rich in calcium. Together, these substances are much easier to remove from the body.
6. Dairy products
Yes, without a doubt, dairy products are an important part of our diet.
They provide our body with calcium and is really important for strengthening and maintaining bone health, however, for those who are prone to the formation of stones, these products are not so useful.
The consumption of milk, yogurt and cheese increases the calcium excretion with the urine, and this, in turn, hinders the removal of stones and toxins from the body.
And since the lack of calcium in the diet is associated with an increased risk of stones, it is recommended a moderate consumption of dairy products.
This means that it is not necessary to completely eliminate calcium from your menu, just try to get it from other sources, such as almonds.
What should you eat to avoid kidney stones?
Given all of the above food consumption to avoid it was not superfluous to cite “allowed” list.
In addition to a healthy diet and lifestyle (involving regular exercise, stopping Smoking and sedentary rhythm of life) advise you to drink at least 3 liters of water a day.
Despite the fact that the recommended intake for an adult is 2 liters of water a day, people prone to kidney stones should increase it.
After all, if you drink 3 liters of water a day, this will force the body to produce about 2 liters of urine, and this liquid helps the body cleansed of toxins that accumulate in the urinary tract.
If you can’t drink that much water, you can replace it with smoothies, juices or infusions. It will provide your body not only fluid, but also numerous nutrients. Just be careful: coffee, alcohol and sodas “don’t count”!