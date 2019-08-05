Named products, which provoke the appearance of cellulite
Cellulite — a widespread phenomenon many people.
Structural changes in subcutaneous adipose tissue. The formation of this unpleasant phenomenon also affects the food. Experts called the top 5 foods that provoke the appearance of cellulite.
Experts point out that the rejection of these products do not eliminate cellulite immediately. The approach needs to be holistic — body wrap, massage, contrast shower to improve skin microcirculation, as well as Smoking cessation, active rest, enough sleep and movement.
Caffeine and it contains: coffee, strong tea, cocoa, Cola
This substance energizes in small quantities. In excess of caffeine disrupts the blood supply. In the end, subcutaneous tissue, and so suffering from disruption of the microcirculation when taking coffee, will enhance the formation of cellulite.
Sweets, food containing sugar: chocolate, candy, sweet carbonated drinks
Their use leads to a constantly high level of glucose in the blood, in response, increasing the synthesis of insulin. It is this hormone enhances the formation of fat in subcutaneous adipose tissue. In addition, the sugar in excessive flow may damage the surface of the vessels and reducing their elasticity. This is manifested in the form of swelling and increased cellulite.
Salt
Its excessive intake leads to fluid retention in the body and increases the swelling, and this is the first stage in the formation of cellulite.
Semi-finished products and fast food
These foods have a high glycemic index and affect the body the same as sugar. In addition, they contain a large number of flavors, colors, sweeteners — additives cause a disturbance of the blood and lymph circulation.
Alcohol
Almost all alcoholic drinks stimulate excessive synthesis of estrogen. This is a female sexual hormone which stimulates the deposition of fat and cellulite (which is why women are more likely to suffer from cellulite).