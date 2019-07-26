Named provoke the loss of teeth symptoms
Experts described the symptoms leading to loss of teeth. Dentists recommend that you closely monitor the state of the mouth and every six months to undergo a medical examination by specialized doctors.
According to experts, the first symptoms pointing to serious gum disease, can be mild. It is for this reason men and women seek professional help immediately. The first signs of problems with teeth dentists call bleeding, swelling and redness of the area where the roots of the body. If left untreated in time, all could end is very sad, even loss of an entire dentition. Most diseases can be prevented. It is enough to regularly undergo examination by a dentist and to follow his recommendations.
Doctors suggest after every meal use a special mouthwash. It eliminates the harmful bacteria that provoke different diseases of teeth. It is also recommended to use dental floss. She removed the remaining between the teeth of food particles. Thus it is necessary to prevent the formation of plaque. The fact that the mouth bacteria begin to enter the blood vessels, which can lead to malfunction of other organs.
Dentists recommend to pay attention to swelling in your mouth and follow the food. Rigid food restrictions deprive the human body of many useful vitamins and minerals, which contributes to the development of dental disease.