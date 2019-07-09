Named Putin the military involved in the elimination of the leaders of “LNR”
In the occupied territory of Donbass protagonists of the so-called armies of “DNR” and “LNR” are Russian special forces to maintain order in the so-called “republics” and “put in place” high-handed leaders and commanders.
One of the main performers of the security operations of the security services of the Russian Federation on the occupied territory of Luhansk oblast is a Russian commando Garden Alexander Medvedev.
Garden (call sign “Gray-haired”) was born on 13 November 1969, a citizen of the Russian Federation, headed the so-called “special purpose Center of the Ministry of internal Affairs of LNR”, Colonel. Uses Callsign “Gray”.
According to TSN, the Alexander Garden was sent by the Russian intelligence services in the occupied Lugansk with the purpose of establishing and maintaining the efficient operation of the police special purpose units.
Formed Garden squad was originally called “special rapid response squad” but was soon renamed “special purpose Center”. He was equipped properly and equipped with the best weapons. Its membership also included specialists of the mine case and technical experts. It was later revealed and the true purpose of the creation of such units.
As it turned SBU, the main function of “Grey” — planning and personal leadership “cleansing” of the armed forces, which at the end of 2014 began to leave from-under control of the invaders.
“The center for special purposes” is not restricted to the disarmament of recalcitrant militants, mostly of Cossack units. Starting in 2015, “LC” regularly began to clean up known militants who have ceased to obey the Russian leadership and tried to keep his “game”.
1 January 2015 under the pretext of “disobedience to employees “MIA LC” was brutally destroyed by the commander of the “rapid response team” Alex Bednov call sign Batman. His car was shot from large-caliber weapons and even, to be sure, burned with a flamethrower “bumblebee”.
23 January 2015 was hunted down and shot Yevgeny Ishchenko, the so-called “commandant” of the occupied Pervomaisk. Along with him were killed three more “volunteers”, which was accompanied by a Ishchenko.
May 23, 2015 was eliminated the brigade commander “Ghost” Alexey Brain. A car with a militant commander turned into a sieve machine-gun fire. In addition to the Brain, killing its driver, a Secretary, two security guards and a few locals who had the misfortune accidentally to be there. On the eve of the Brain directly accused the Kremlin of betraying the “militia of Donbass”. This man has repeatedly expressed seditious for Moscow’s opinion about the “independence” of the breakaway republics and openly refused to subordinate his gang to the Russian military command.
12 Dec 2015 experts at the Garden destroyed the Cossack chieftain Paul dremova. His car was blown up on the outskirts of a gas station.
In November 2017 by the decision of the curators from FSB, in “LNR” took place a military coup. Led Garden unit commandos, and the arrivals of Russian “little green men” disarmed Carpenter-controlled militias and his personal guard, blocked “the head of the Republic” at his residence and had fun throwing grenades over the fence. Carpenter understood everything very quickly and after a few hours, went to Russia.
People like Garden — ideal performers who act without thinking, is actually trouble-free and reliable support installed in Russia’s authoritarian regime. Thanks to their efforts in the occupied territories of Eastern Ukraine, implemented strict police regime. The police commandos, “MGB”, the occupation administration in control of all spheres of life of the frail “republics”.
Recall, purges took place in the so-called “DNR”. There were destroyed by such odious figures as militants Motorola and Givi. And August 31, 2018, the leader of “DNR” Alexander Zakharchenko was fatally wounded at explosion in cafe “Separable” in the center of Donetsk. Also killed one of the gunmen-bodyguards. “Government” “DND” blamed it on the Ukrainian security service, but the behavior Zakharchenko been a lot of questions from his Russian handlers. Unmanaged is the leader of the Kremlin put in charge of “DPR” – controlled, less toxic and Denis Pushilin.
