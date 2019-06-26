Named reasons that could light up Notre Dame
The Paris Prosecutor’s office ruled out of the possible causes of fire in the Notre-Dame Cathedral arson, reports
“There is no data which would allow to speak in support of the crime hypothesis,” – said the representative office.
The main versions are considered unquenched cigarette and faults with the electrical wiring. The final version will be announced after conducting more research.
We will remind, the fire in Notre Dame broke out the evening of April 15. Collapsed spire of the Cathedral, the flames had enveloped the supporting structure. The President of France Emmanuel macron said he will restore the Cathedral for five years.
However, two months after the incident of restoration of cultural heritage received only 9% of promised donations.