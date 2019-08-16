Named recipes best therapeutic baths, body cleansing
For cleansing the body is useful to take therapeutic baths. Obvious cleaning effect have only a bath with a high concentration of salt. The salt is able to remove excess interstitial fluid and to expel toxic products from the body. In addition, salt is a great anti-cellulite remedy.
SALT BATH
To make a salt bath, mix 2 kg of salt in half or even a third bath (when you lie down, the water should cover the feet only). The water temperature should be equal body temperature. Bathe no more than 15 minutes. If discomfort complete the process.
BATHS WITH ESSENTIAL OILS
Because essential oils have the ability to penetrate deep into the skin, baths are useful not only for the skin but the whole organism.
BATH WITH ESSENTIAL OIL OF GRAPEFRUIT
2-4 drops of grapefruit oil mix in 100-200 ml of milk and pour the mixture into a bath filled with water with a temperature of 38°C. Take a bath for 10-15 minutes.
Be careful! Bath with citrus oils may irritate the skin. Do not add water more than 4 drops.
BATH WITH TEA TREE OIL
12-15 drops of tea tree oil also mix in 100-200 ml of milk and pour the mixture in a water bath 38°C. Take a bath for 10-15 minutes.
BATH FROM LIME BROTH
Lime has a strong diaphoretic effect. Together with the liquid leave the body and toxins.
2 cups of a mixture of lime kidney, leaves, dried flowers, seeds and bark of lime pour 5 liters of water, bring to a boil. Allow broth to infuse for 20 minutes. Strain the remedy and pour into the tub filled with water (33-34°C).
Make sure that the water did not reach the level of the heart. After 10-15 minutes, rinse with cool shower.
BATH WITH CHAMOMILE
Using a chamomile bath can make skin smooth, soft, velvety and elastic, relieve fatigue, to build a dream. Baths with chamomile are used to treat skin diseases, wounds and abscesses. Baths with chamomile can be applied to both therapeutic and cosmetic, as in the Daisy many essential oils and other nutrients.
Chamomile baths tone the skin, clean it, bleach, improve blood circulation. Chamomile — has antiseptic and antiallergic action and analgesic effect.
Chamomile (flowers and grass) cover with cold water and boil in a well sealed container for 10 minutes. For a full bath, take 500g. chamomile, for half 250 gr., for a sedentary 150 gr. for foot – 100 gr. The temperature of the bath is 34-36 degrees. Duration – 15-20 minutes. The course of treatment is 10-15 baths.
BATH WITH CHAMOMILE, OAK BARK AND SAGE
Composition:
Oak (bark) — 3 tbsp. spoons,
Chamomile (flowers) – 4 tbsp. spoons,
Salvia officinalis – 5 tbsp.
To 3 liters of boiling water, take 6 tablespoons collection. Bath temperature from 32 to 34 degrees. Take in 3-4 days. The course of treatment – 8-12 baths.
A bath used for sweating of the body on the background of severe chronic bronchitis with asthmatic syndrome.
MUSTARD BATH
This procedure improves microcirculation in the tissues and speeds up metabolism, which in combination with a diet and fitness will help you to become slimmer. Mustard can irritate sensitive skin, so taking a bath you need in your underwear.
100 grams of mustard powder pour in a bath full of water (37-38°C) and mix well. Immerse yourself in the bath up to the level of the heart for 10 minutes.
Be careful! From mustard-baths should be abandoned in the period of menstruation, pregnancy and lactation, as well as diseases of the cardiovascular system.
MILK AND HONEY BATH
Milk proteins to deeply nourish skin and help it to regenerate that, as a creamy scrub will be helpful in the fight against stretch marks and sagging.
How to cook. Heat 1 liter of whole milk and dissolve it in 100 g of honey. Pour the mixture into the bath (the water temperature is 36-37 degrees). Take a bath of 10-15 minutes. Then rinse with cool water.
WINE BATH
This procedure has a powerful antioxidant effect due to the grape seed extract. Additional ingredients — seaweed and ginger root — to help make the skin more elastic and improve its metabolic processes.
How to cook. Pour 0.5 cups of dried seaweed 3 cups of warm dry white wine. Let stand 3-4 hours, then strain. The resulting composition pour into the tub.