Named saves from overeating products
One of the main causes set overweight is excessive eating. Experts in the field of dietetics called products that help to relieve feelings of hunger, but at the same time helping to avoid overeating, and, respectively, and the probability of obesity.
In China they say that person during the meal should be filled not more than 70%, considering that the remaining 30% is the cause of excessive weight gain. Nutritionists also believe that you can eat the full portions, but the important thing is to choose the right products. So, many people after the main Breakfast or lunch “snack” sweets. In this case, to replace high-calorie cakes or brownies, increase appetite, come Cup of cappuccino, which is essentially a dummy for the brain.
In addition, save you from overeating hummus with celery and carrots. This food will satisfy your hunger and will give the required amount of calories, and drink a dish best green tea, consolidating the effect. As snacks to reduce appetite, you can eat apples, oranges, bananas or bread with bran, and eaten during the lunch half an avocado promotes rapid saturation and also replenishes the body’s reserves of nutrients.