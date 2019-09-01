Named saving from premature death diet
The Western diet is dangerous for health
Vegetable protein helps to increase life expectancy – to such conclusion the Japanese scientists after 20 years of observation.
Experts warn that it is not just about vegan diet – the diet must include foods that are high in protein: nuts, beans, tofu and avocado. Those who adhere to this diet, significantly reduced the risk of death for any reason, say the physicians from the Country of the Rising sun observe more than 70 thousand people within two decades.
Common Western diet in which consume a large quantity of red meat and processed foods can cause many complications. Fans of this style of food recorded an increased number of cardiovascular diseases. In addition, such a diet causes obesity, which in turn leads to new complications.
Protein diet helps to rid the body of excess water and initiates ketosis is the physical state in which your own fat reserves begin to be used as energy source. Popular now the ketogenic diet is aimed at such a change of metabolism.
However, nutritionists warn that in the long term this way of eating is fraught with complications, as it as the main source of protein used by red meat. To increase life expectancy it is better to use protein-rich plant foods, experts say.