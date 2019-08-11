Named seven low-calorie sweets that you can eat even losing weight
Sweet is not always harmful. These products can be quite low in calories and benefit the body.
Experts spoke about the types of sweet that you are even losing weight.
One of the best representatives of this list, experts believe natural marmalade of apples, apricots and plums. Gelatin and pectin, contained in it, improve condition of the skin, digestive tract, heart and blood vessels.
It is also very useful natural dairy ice cream – a rich source of calcium, which strengthens bones, teeth and nails, and even helps to suppress hunger.
One of the most low-calorie sweets, according to experts, Jell — o: it has only 80 kcal per 100 grams. In the jelly because it contained a lot of gelatin is very useful to improve the condition of hair amino acids. As the collagen, protecting the health of joints, tendons, skin.
Dark chocolate is also on the list of sweets that are allowed losing weight – he has low glycemic index (GI). Dark and bitter chocolate is rich in antioxidants that fight radicals that can damage cells and lead to diseases and accelerated aging. The product is also useful for the heart muscle – this benefit is provided by the influence of the contained theobromine.
Experts recommend, and dried fruit — on average they contain 250 calories per 100 grams, as well as potassium, iron and phosphorus. In addition, the sweet tooth suitable for tea candy and marshmallows: their use lowers cholesterol, and improves digestion. The market today it is possible to find the diet versions of these products without sugar.