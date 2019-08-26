Named singer with the highest annual income in the world (photos)
Monday, August 26, the American magazine Forbes published its annual ranking of the highest paid singers in the world. With a huge lead over all it was headed by Taylor swift. 29-year-old pop star earned from June 2018 to June 2019 185 million dollars. Most of this money was brought to her tour Reputation Stadium Tour, setting a record in the United States. Concerts on the tour were sold tickets in the amount of 266 million dollars! In mid-August, swift released her new Studio album, Lover, which is now being sold out by her fans.
Taylor Swift
Second place in the ranking of Beyonce. Her annual income amounted to $ 81 million. This means that Taylor swift is ahead of Beyonce on 104 million dollars! This gap in the history of the ranking Forbesеще was not. The annual earnings of the singer, which 4 Sep turns 38, formed of three main sources: joint tour of Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z called On The Run II, selling live album Homecoming and showing a special program about the singer on the streaming Netflix.
Beyonce
31-year-old native of Barbados Rihanna has taken the third place with an annual income of 62 million dollars. The money the singer mostly brought no concerts or new albums, and a good deal of international concern LVMH, which invested a large sum in the brand Rihanna Fenty Beauty, which is produced fashionable cosmetics.
Rihanna
The top ten also included Katy Perry (57.5 million U.S. dollars), the Peak (57 million dollars), Ariana Grande ($48 million), Jennifer Lopez ($43 million), Lady Gaga (39.5 million dollars), Celine Dion (37.5 million dollars), Shakira ($35 million).
and among the Actresses first place went to Scarlett Johansson.
