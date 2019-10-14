Named the 13 best sources of protein that should be in the diet
In the diet should be a variety of useful products, including those containing large amounts of protein. Experts called the 13 richest dietary sources with the named component.
Meals that have protein, significantly strengthen the body and help build muscle, which is essential for protection from weight loss and early aging. The first is milk. However, it has a small volume of the named component for this reason it is necessary to give preference to dairy products. 100 g of cottage cheese and yogurt contains 13 and 3 g extremely useful polypeptides, respectively. Then the doctors called eggs (7 g), followed by peas, tofu and chicken. In them for a specified amount of food contains 10, 15, and 17 g of protein.
Experts have identified a number of other food sources are also rich in protein. They are: pork fat (22 g of this substance per 100 g of product), tuna (25g), peanuts (26 g), Gouda (26 g), lentils (28 g) and Parmesan cheese (36 g).