Named the 5 causes of osteoarthritis
Scientists from Harvard medical school called the 5 causes of osteoarthritis. Experts said that the disease is accompanied by cartilage damage of the joints.
One of the causes of the disease is the improper running technique. Discomfort can be the result of worn or torn cartilage stresses in the tendons and irritation of the soft tissues. According to doctors, there is the concept of “runner’s knee”, which involves pathology in the form of pain in the region of the patella.
Another cause of osteoarthritis may be obesity. The extra pounds are putting serious stress on the joints, which is a threat to overweight people. Doctors recommend such patients to abandon heavy physical exercises and Nordic walking, and swimming. Lack of fluid also is a danger to the knees. Joint capsule produces less synovial substance and this affects the function of the lubricant, reduces the friction between the elements of the joints.
With the disease associated to the excessive load, especially need to be careful to beginners in the sport. Performing compound exercises can cause the displacement of the patella, dislocated knee and even broken. Experts advise a good warm up before a workout and not to forget about the rest between sets. Cold temperatures also increase the risk of disease, so you need to dress warmly and to prevent hypothermia.