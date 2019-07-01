Named the 5 most toxic and dangerous items in the house
Experts have called 5 toxic items in the house, which can cause development of various diseases. All of these products are recommended to immediately throw away.
Plastic containers
Containers are convenient for food storage, but sometimes they can be fraught with danger. If the product is the inscription “PC”, then the composition includes a polycarbonate, which may contain harmful bisphenol A. the Substance lowers blood pressure, causes heart problems and breathing.
Air freshener
When spraying contents of a spray in the air are chemicals harmful to health.
Toothbrush
Old toothbrushes should be discarded after wear of the bristles. Bacteria and flu viruses stored for a long time on the subject, which may lead to re-infection.
Clothing
Old, wrong-sized clothing, does not carry any good. The things people can no longer climb due to excess weight increase stress levels.
Cutting boards of plastic
Plastic Board convenient, but formed by the grooves lead to the growth of bacteria. With wood such processes do not occur because of its natural antibacterial properties.