Named the age when a person begins to age
With 39 years in the body of modern people begin an irreversible aging process. To such conclusion the American scientists based on the results of extensive research.
Espert said that 39 people have included the mechanism of extinction of physical and mental activity, reducing substance myelin, which protects nerve cells. As a result, the body begin to develop “age-related” diseases, which subsequently “recognized” and on the face and health.
The main signs of incipient aging are pain and stiffness in the joints. Also indicates the beginning of “old age” constant fatigue. In particular, at the beginning of the aging process may indicate pain in the body even with slight exertion and a constant desire to sleep. Signal the beginning of aging are also difficulties arising from the use of modern technology.
It should be recalled that previously, scientists from the University of North Carolina claimed that at the age of 25 in humans, it is possible to notice the early signs of aging. If you do not pay attention to them, to lead an unhealthy lifestyle with low physical activity, the irreversible aging processes in the body may commence prior to 30th birthday.