Named the amount of public debt in 2019
In 2019 the state borrowing of Ukraine amounted to 405 billion UAH, the cost of servicing and repayment of public debt — 464.4 billion UAH. About it reports a press-service of the Ministry of Finance.
According to the Ministry of Finance domestic borrowing was 341,2 billion (of which 222,6 billion were loans in the national currency), and external borrowing in hryvnia equivalent amounted to 63.8 billion.
For the servicing and repayment of public debt was addressed in the hryvnia equivalent, respectively 119,2 billion and 345,2 billion.
According to the Finance Ministry, the ratio of public and publicly guaranteed debt at the end of 2019 amounted to 51.6% of GDP.
According to the operative data of the State Treasury, the overall budget deficit reached 72.4 billion (the estimate is about 1.8% of GDP).
As noted in the Ministry of Finance, the state budget deficit was financed by borrowings, as the proceeds from privatization amounted to only UAH 0.5 billion.
Note the funding of the General Fund of the state budget in 2020 is planned at the expense of government borrowing in the amount of 342.5 billion. The amount of payments on the state debt in 2020 is expected to be $ 282,1 billion. Thus the difference between repayments and borrowings in 2020 should amount to 81.1 billion UAH, that is 6.9% of the budget expenditure, which is planned at the level of 1180 billion.