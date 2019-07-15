Named the average pension in Ukraine
Pension Fund of Ukraine familiarized with data on the number of pensioners and average size of pensions as of July 1, 2019. It is reported PFCs in Facebook.
The pension Fund has published the data of July 1,
Pension Fund of Ukraine has published data on the number of pensioners and average size of pensions as of July 1, 2019.
According to the Pension Fund on 1 July in Ukraine there were 11.3 million pensioners and the average pension amounted to UAH 3005,96.
It is worth noting that in July 2019, the State statistics service of Ukraine published data on public expenditure on social protection of the population of Ukraine. However, the average size of the appointed monthly pensions of pensioners consisting on the account in bodies of the Pension Fund has grown 30 times from 84 UAH in 2000, and to UAH 2542 in 2019.