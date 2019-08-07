Named the basic rules of tanning Topless
The majority of women dreams of smooth and beautiful tan, without any swimsuit, so often on the beach you see Topless sunbathers. Mammolog Sergei Konevsky said about the dangers of this process and how to minimize the harm to the skin.
According to mammalogy, the skin of the breast in women particularly delicate, so Topless sunbathing is possible, but do not forget about some rules. So, young women (under 24 years) may be under the sun and it will not bring much harm, and women of middle and Mature age before sunbathing Topless should consult with experts. Not recommended this kind of tan and women with the risk of developing mastitis or other similar diseases, and also need to be careful in the presence of moles on the body, avoiding exposure to direct sunlight.
On the beach you need to respect the sun, which is 5 minutes in the sun, and then to 15 minutes to hide in the shadows. While sunbathing better in the morning and evening, not during peak solar activity. Be sure to use sunscreen, but before that on the chest it is desirable to apply the serum is an antioxidant. We should also refrain from sunbathing in the second phase of the menstrual cycle, and women with breast implants the time spent in the sun should be reduced, as their skin is more sensitive.