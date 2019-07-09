Named the beneficial properties of laughter
People laugh, expressing their positive emotions. It turned out, laughter has several beneficial properties.
Experts said that while laughing, your body produces hormone of happiness endorphins, helping to get rid of depression, apathy, irritation. Natural positive emotions strengthen relationships and deal with diseases due to the growth in the number of leukocytes. Fun blood vessels dilate, which improves blood circulation. 10 minutes of joy help normalize blood pressure and reduce the risk of heart attack. To help people cope with the pain, enough of it to laugh. During giggles normal lung function and increases the level of oxygen in the blood, and therefore improves the health of people with bronchitis or asthma.
Scientists from Britain conducted a study involving two groups of volunteers. 50% of volunteers showed a humorous concert, and the other asked just to sit. A blood test showed that in the control group fell to the level of adrenaline, dopamine, cortisol, but increased coverage of endorphins. Accordingly, the laughter helped reduce stress levels.
During laughter a person breathes in more oxygen, stimulating the blood circulation. The process can be called aerobic, substitute 15 minutes of Cycling. An hour of fun burned 500 calories.