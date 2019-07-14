Named the best and worst States for retirement

| July 14, 2019 | News | No Comments

According to a new study by Bankrate, Nebraska is the best state for retirement, followed by Iowa, Missouri, South Dakota and Florida. The last place in the ranking of Maryland.

Photo: Depositphotos

The study also says that pensioners are better to visit new York and Alaska, but not to live there.

In the study, analysts took into account a number of factors: affordability (40%), crime (5%), culture (15%), weather (15%), health (25%).

In Nebraska, the average annual temperature is about 10 degrees Celsius, in contrast to Hawaii, where the average annual temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.

Although the weather is not very pleasant, compared to other States, there is a good indicators in health, the relatively low cost of living, many attractions and low crime rate.

Second place went to Iowa state. There are many attractions and affordable living.

Third place went to Missouri. Here a temperate climate, but high on culture, health and security.

StateOverall ratingAvailabilityCrimeCultureWeatherHealth
Ne1141921308
Iowa2815203412
Missouri3142331927
South Dakota41723123910
FL5252913231
Kentucky699461524
Kansas7739372021
North Carolina81328281233
Montana9163124520
Hawaii104524919
Arkansas1144639934
Wisconsin12201517437
North Dakota13221726492
Vermont144213441
New Hampshire153914413
Alabama16104444731
Texas17243750413
Idaho18154304215
Mississippi1962449640
Wyoming20239134611
Oklahoma211141431135
Tn221246341435
Massachusetts2343119334
Michigan24122354043
West Virginia251818272439
Okea26519292647
Rhode Island2744852816
GA28193545544
Indiana29327412546
Connecticut304678295
Man3135314818
Delaware32303691641
Colorado33363222376
PA342813153128
Utah352121473217
Louisiana36294848325
New Mexico372649382122
AZ383343391029
VA39326361742
Mn403114314714
South Carolina41274522850
New Jersey42485162233
CA434934171319
Oregon44373063545
Nevada453440172748
Washington464137253637
Il474026322349
Alaska483849245026
New York49501173830
Maryland504733421837

Analysts say that after retirement the Americans often change their addresses. According to the latest census Bureau the U.S. population is about 570 thousand adults aged 65 years and older moved to a new state or the district of Columbia last year.

In the survey of the Centre for transnational studies Transamerica in 2018, the pensioners said that 4 in 10 retirees (38%) would like to move at least once.

The results show that the choice of the place of residence of pensioners appreciate the proximity to family and friends, affordable cost of living, access to good health care and hospitals, good weather and low crime rate.

According to estimates by Fidelity Investments, the average couple retiring at age 65 in need of 250 thousand dollars to pay for medical expenses. This cost does not include costs that may be needed for long-term care.

 

