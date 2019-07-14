Named the best and worst States for retirement
According to a new study by Bankrate, Nebraska is the best state for retirement, followed by Iowa, Missouri, South Dakota and Florida. The last place in the ranking of Maryland.
The study also says that pensioners are better to visit new York and Alaska, but not to live there.
In the study, analysts took into account a number of factors: affordability (40%), crime (5%), culture (15%), weather (15%), health (25%).
In Nebraska, the average annual temperature is about 10 degrees Celsius, in contrast to Hawaii, where the average annual temperature of 26 degrees Celsius.
Although the weather is not very pleasant, compared to other States, there is a good indicators in health, the relatively low cost of living, many attractions and low crime rate.
Second place went to Iowa state. There are many attractions and affordable living.
Third place went to Missouri. Here a temperate climate, but high on culture, health and security.
|State
|Overall rating
|Availability
|Crime
|Culture
|Weather
|Health
|Ne
|1
|14
|19
|21
|30
|8
|Iowa
|2
|8
|15
|20
|34
|12
|Missouri
|3
|1
|42
|33
|19
|27
|South Dakota
|4
|17
|23
|12
|39
|10
|FL
|5
|25
|29
|13
|2
|31
|Kentucky
|6
|9
|9
|46
|15
|24
|Kansas
|7
|7
|39
|37
|20
|21
|North Carolina
|8
|13
|28
|28
|12
|33
|Montana
|9
|16
|31
|2
|45
|20
|Hawaii
|10
|45
|24
|9
|1
|9
|Arkansas
|11
|4
|46
|39
|9
|34
|Wisconsin
|12
|20
|15
|17
|43
|7
|North Dakota
|13
|22
|17
|26
|49
|2
|Vermont
|14
|42
|1
|3
|44
|1
|New Hampshire
|15
|39
|1
|4
|41
|3
|Alabama
|16
|10
|44
|44
|7
|31
|Texas
|17
|24
|37
|50
|4
|13
|Idaho
|18
|15
|4
|30
|42
|15
|Mississippi
|19
|6
|24
|49
|6
|40
|Wyoming
|20
|23
|9
|13
|46
|11
|Oklahoma
|21
|11
|41
|43
|11
|35
|Tn
|22
|12
|46
|34
|14
|35
|Massachusetts
|23
|43
|11
|9
|33
|4
|Michigan
|24
|1
|22
|35
|40
|43
|West Virginia
|25
|18
|18
|27
|24
|39
|Okea
|26
|5
|19
|29
|26
|47
|Rhode Island
|27
|44
|8
|5
|28
|16
|GA
|28
|19
|35
|45
|5
|44
|Indiana
|29
|3
|27
|41
|25
|46
|Connecticut
|30
|46
|7
|8
|29
|5
|Man
|31
|35
|3
|1
|48
|18
|Delaware
|32
|30
|36
|9
|16
|41
|Colorado
|33
|36
|32
|22
|37
|6
|PA
|34
|28
|13
|15
|31
|28
|Utah
|35
|21
|21
|47
|32
|17
|Louisiana
|36
|29
|48
|48
|3
|25
|New Mexico
|37
|26
|49
|38
|21
|22
|AZ
|38
|33
|43
|39
|10
|29
|VA
|39
|32
|6
|36
|17
|42
|Mn
|40
|31
|14
|31
|47
|14
|South Carolina
|41
|27
|45
|22
|8
|50
|New Jersey
|42
|48
|5
|16
|22
|33
|CA
|43
|49
|34
|17
|13
|19
|Oregon
|44
|37
|30
|6
|35
|45
|Nevada
|45
|34
|40
|17
|27
|48
|Washington
|46
|41
|37
|25
|36
|37
|Il
|47
|40
|26
|32
|23
|49
|Alaska
|48
|38
|49
|24
|50
|26
|New York
|49
|50
|11
|7
|38
|30
|Maryland
|50
|47
|33
|42
|18
|37
Analysts say that after retirement the Americans often change their addresses. According to the latest census Bureau the U.S. population is about 570 thousand adults aged 65 years and older moved to a new state or the district of Columbia last year.
In the survey of the Centre for transnational studies Transamerica in 2018, the pensioners said that 4 in 10 retirees (38%) would like to move at least once.
The results show that the choice of the place of residence of pensioners appreciate the proximity to family and friends, affordable cost of living, access to good health care and hospitals, good weather and low crime rate.
According to estimates by Fidelity Investments, the average couple retiring at age 65 in need of 250 thousand dollars to pay for medical expenses. This cost does not include costs that may be needed for long-term care.