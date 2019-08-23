Named the best diet for prevention of bowel cancer
If you eat fish three times a week, you can significantly reduce the risk of colon cancer. To such conclusion experts in a recent study. But on the plate must be not only the fatty fish such as salmon and tuna. This writes the magazine Focus.
Colorectal cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide. In Germany, approximately 60,000 people a year are diagnosed with colon cancer. Doctors recommend a healthy diet that is sure to come this product and individual lifestyle.
Researchers from the University of Oxford in collaboration with the International Agency for research on cancer (IARC) in Lyon found that regular consumption of fish, in particular, has a positive effect on intestinal health.
To reduce individual risk
Under a long-term study, the researchers interviewed a total of 476 160 participants. First, the subjects answered General questions about their dietary habits. Fifteen years later they had again to fill in the same questionnaire. During this period 6291 participant developed colon cancer.
The results, published in the journal “Clinical gastroenterology and Hepatology”, show that people who ate fish an average of three times a week (about 359,1 grams) could reduce the risk of colorectal cancer at twelve percent. Results compared with people who consumed fish only once a week (about 63,49 grams).
“Our research shows that eating fish should reduce the risk of colorectal cancer and become part of a healthy diet,” explains mark Gunter, team leader, epidemiology of food in IARC.
Not only salmon and tuna
Earlier studies have shown that omega-3 fatty acids in fish are beneficial for intestinal health. These fatty acids are important for growth and normal functioning of the brain and is essential for many metabolic processes. But the body cannot make it itself, so they must be absorbed through food.
The researchers suspect that the fatty acids also inhibit inflammation in the body, which otherwise contributes to the development of cancer. So far, however, it was assumed that especially fatty fish salmon and tuna healthy. However, the current results indicate that this also applies to other varieties.
A healthy lifestyle is the best software
Healthy lifestyle, adequate exercise and a balanced diet can significantly reduce your individual risk. Various studies have shown that a varied diet that includes whole grains, fiber and fish, and supports intestinal health.
Fast food, processed food and red meat, however, damage the intestine.