Named the best diet to strengthen bones and joints
According to experts, about 20% of the world’s population suffers from diseases related to deterioration of musculoskeletal (such as arthritis or osteoporosis), so all of us, one way or another, you need regular strengthening bones and joints.
Wear occurs as a result of the weakening of the cartilage, ligaments and skeletal system, caused by a genetic predisposition of the organism, age-related changes or any injury.
The main drawback of the diseases of the joints is reduced quality of life because people have significantly limited the mobility and even the simplest things of everyday reality can become a real problem and challenge.
In addition, in most cases, appear symptoms such as muscle rigidity, increased tension, loss of balance and prolonged periods of numbness of the extremities.
Treatments are very individual and vary in each case depending on the severity of the symptoms.
But if to generalize slightly, we can identify several healthy habits that can help protect joints and bones and to improve their condition. Experts shared two versions of the special diet, which has recently become very popular. It is designed specifically to strengthen bones and joints.
Weakening of bones and joints is manifested through fatigue, pain, reduced physical performance and other symptoms.
Of course, not always all this may indicate the development of chronic disease. But it is better not to ignore the warning signs and to give them due attention, to prevent the emergence of serious health problems in the future.
It will be useful and even desirable to stick to one of the two following suggested diets.
1. Cleansing diet
Before you can strengthen your body, it is very important to clean it of the toxins that are accumulated in cartilage tissue.
The fact that these harmful substances contribute to the development of diseases and accelerating the process of degradation of the tissues.
Diet or diet, regular body cleansing should be following (follow this regime need 1 every two months for 7 consecutive days):
Breakfast
Half an hour before Breakfast drink a glass of warm water with lemon juice.
After this time you can eat:
Fruit salad (15 grapes and two Cup of the pineapple)
Green tea
1 Cup peach juice
1 Cup almond milk
1 Cup of oatmeal with slices of green Apple
Lunch and dinner
Lunch and dinner should eat more vegetables and fruits. In this case, it is necessary to minimize the consumption of proteins and carbohydrates.
Preferred dishes are:
Steamed broccoli
Carrots (raw or steamed, braised) with whole grain rice or corn grains
Eggplant (baked or grilled)
Sandwich with tomato, avocado and onion (the bread should be whole grain)
Beet juice with Apple and scrambled eggs with garlic
2. Healing diet
Healing diet is a nutritional plan which is aimed at the regeneration of damaged cells and tissues.
It includes all groups of nutrients and enzymes involved in the rebuilding of cartilage and bone.
A significant content of vitamins, minerals and proteins helps to maintain the health and strength of the bones and flexibility of joints.
It is recommended to follow this type of diet for 2 weeks every 2 months.
Breakfast
As you Wake up, drink one tablespoon of olive oil with a few drops of fresh lemon juice.
Half an hour later you can eat:
1 Cup tropical cocktail made with almond milk, papaya, pineapple and banana.
2 slices whole wheat bread with 2 tbsp almond butter
Lunch and dinner
Two main meals must consist of nourishing food products with high nutritional value.
Ideally this should be low-calorie foods. But no need for that to eliminate from your diet is important for health nutrient group.
Can choose two or three options from the following:
Boiled lentils with brown rice and sunflower seeds
Baked cod with tomatoes (or grilled)
Salad with tuna and chickpeas
Carrot soup
Baked chicken (chicken breast) with lemon juice
Baked omelet
Tomatoes stuffed with a paste of mackerel and eggs
Salmon with lemon juice (grilled)
Mushrooms with garlic (garlic sauce)
Sandwich with sardines, lean cheese, avocado and carrot
Desserts
For this diet is best suited desserts made with gelatin. Very good fit for this fruits rich in vitamin C such as lemon or kiwi.
Important!
For optimal results, each diet should avoid consumption of carbonated drinks, sweets and dishes of food service establishments (especially fast food).
Instead, try to increase the consumption of fruits, vegetables and lean meat. It is also important to drink 2 liters of water or vegetable milk enriched with magnesium and calcium, a day.
Finally, one should remember that regular exercise and stretching exercises are a key factor in order to strengthen bones and joints.
Try to devote at least a few minutes a day in order not to lose the benefits of the diet.