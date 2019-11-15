Named the best food for youthful skin
In order for the skin is to look beautiful and healthy, she needs cleansing and nourishing.
Australian nutritionist Susie Burrell told what foods should eat to get the skin updated.
Nutritionist repeated times earlier thought: the health of the skin directly affected by diet. To skin smoothness and elasticity, says Burrell, it is important to eat enough fat from healthy sources.
“Good” fats and fish oil can help your skin become beautiful and healthy. They need to eat every day at the level of 40-60 grams,” she said.
The nutritionist stressed to eat enough healthy fats, especially fish oil, is important due to the fact that the fat components are directly involved in the process of skin cell renewal, regeneration and resilience in the skin.
In addition, said barrel, for healthy skin color have more vitamins A,C and E contained in vegetables and fruits. It is advised to consume fruits with peel bright colors. “Blueberries, oranges and strawberries help prevent ageing of the skin” — has specified the expert.