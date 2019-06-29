Named the best food to protect the skin from harm of ultraviolet radiation
UV radiation accelerates skin aging.
It has long been known that regular use of certain foods are able to help protect the skin from the harmful effects of UV radiation.
Of course, this does not mean that the use of other cosmetic products designed for the same, loses its meaning. Rather, the correct would be to combine both approaches for maximum effect.
In addition, the main properties of the food components are more in the fight against premature aging, and limit the activity of harmful free radicals. The result of their positive impact becomes prevention of cancer of the skin and timely recovery of cells.
What foods are the preferred to use for such purposes? Here are the most important and beneficial:
1. Marine fish.
The meat of marine fish, especially it concerns mackerel, sardines and, of course, salmon is extremely rich in valuable vitamin D that protect the skin from harmful effects of sun rays. Oh and don’t forget about the content in this product acids omega-3, a beneficial influence of which on the organism is difficult to overestimate.
2. Dark chocolate.
Dark chocolate, with large and pleasant bitterness from the high content of cocoa beans is very rich in various antioxidants and flavonoids — active ingredients that can not only protect your skin from ultraviolet radiation, but also activates the process of timely rejuvenation of the skin cells and smoothing wrinkles.
3. Green tea.
About the huge content of various antioxidants in green tea are known to almost everyone and for a long time. This healthy and aromatic beverage is widely available and popular in many countries of the world, where it is appreciated. You should know that the active substances contained in green tea not only promote cleansing of the body, but also have a preventive effect, preventing the occurrence of melanoma of the skin.
4. Tomatoes.
These vibrant and delicious vegetables are very rich in lycopene and carotenoids – substances that can slow the aging process in the skin and protect it from devastating effects of ultraviolet radiation. It is noteworthy that the dishes prepared with the addition of processed products of tomatoes, such as ketchup or tomato sauce, carotene and lycopene contains 2-4 times more.
5. Cranberries.
Berries cranberries are rich in antioxidants, can be considered a product involving double its use as a food product and a component of many homemade beauty potions.
Of these berries you can prepare different drinks, desserts, and masks, decoctions and infusions. Regular use of cranberries in any form will certainly have a positive impact on skin condition.