Named the best grapes that lower blood pressure
Researchers found that all participants had significantly improved blood pressure.
It is known that if untreated high blood pressure can lead to hardening and thickening of the arteries, which in turn increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke. One of the best ways to avoid these complications is to maintain a healthy diet.
In the previous numerous studies have discovered that an effective ability to reduce blood pressure have some products, including berries.
During a recent study, the volunteers were asked to include in your daily diet several types of berries and stick to it for eight weeks.
As a result, scientists found that all participants had significantly improved blood pressure and heart health.
According to experts, it’s all about the high content of polyphenols, which have a beneficial effect on the cardiovascular system. As it turned out, the most effective in the fight against high blood pressure turned out to be strawberries, blackberries, currants and blueberries.
According to scientists, it is sufficient to eat 150 grams of these berries a day to a few weeks to see improvements in health.
According to a study conducted by researchers from the University of East Anglia and Harvard, blueberries, for example, reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease by 15%. However, as it turned out, effectively help not only fresh berries, but dried.
Along with a healthy diet, doctors advise not to forget about regular physical activity, which can include any exercises from the usual sports to Biking and gardening.
In addition, keep blood pressure at a proper level will help to reduce the consumption of caffeine, salt, a good night’s sleep, and quitting Smoking.