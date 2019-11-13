Named the best movies and TV shows 2019
In the online voting was a billion people.
On 10 November, the U.S. held the awarding ceremony “People’s Choice Awards 2019” award, which is awarded to actors, musicians and other figures of pop culture on audience voting. This year in support of their Pets made more than a billion people. That’s what movies and TV shows of 2019, people liked the most.
The best film of the year 2019 version of PCA become “the Avengers: Finale”. Superhero blockbuster surpassed “toy Story 4”, “Captain marvel”, “the fast and the furious: Hobbs and Shows”, “the Lion King”, “John Wick 3”, “spider-Man: Away from home” and horror “We”. Also “the Avengers” won in the category “Best action film”.
The best Comedy of the year 2019 was the film “murder mystery” with Jennifer aniston and Adam Sandler.
In the category “Best dramatic film” in 2019 won the teen romance “After”. She managed to sidestep such hits as “Once in Hollywood” and “Rocketman”.
The best family film of 2019 was “Aladdin” by guy Ritchie.
Best TV series 2019 spectators admitted, “Very strange things”. The show also won in the category “Best drama series 2019”.
Among the Comedy series in 2019, the winner was “the big Bang Theory”, and the best fiction series called “Twilight hunters”.
The most favorite actors of the 2019 version of the People’s Choice Awards 2019 were Robert Downey Jr. for his role in “the Avengers: Finale” and “Zendaya for spider-Man: Away from home”. In the category of TV series these titles went to Cole Sprouse (“Riverdale”), and Millie Bobby brown (“Very strange things”).