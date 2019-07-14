Named the best products for a healthy nervous system
It is very important to drink a sufficient amount of vitamin B12.
The daily requirement for vitamin B12 is 3 micrograms per day. So what foods contain vitamin B12?
Seafood
100 grams of shellfish contains 99 mcg of vitamin B12. Other sources of vitamin oysters and mussels.
Beef liver
100 grams of beef liver contains 83 mcg of vitamin B12. Other sources of vitamin a: liver sausage, chicken liver, pate foie Gras.
Fish
Good sources of vitamin B12 are fish like mackerel, salmon, herring, tuna, sardines and trout. 100 grams of mackerel — 19 mcg of vitamin B12.
Crustaceans
Crabs, shrimps, crawfish and lobsters. 100 grams crab meat and 11.5 mcg of vitamin B12.
Red meat
In 100 grams of beef contains about 6.2 mcg of vitamin B12.
Milk
In 100 grams of nonfat milk contains 0.5 mcg of vitamin B12.
Yogurt
Yogurt is a great source of not only calcium and probiotics, but also vitamin B12.
Cheese
100 grams of mozzarella — about 0.5 µg of vitamin B12.
Eggs
Vitamin B12 is found in many types of eggs: chicken, goose, duck, Turkey and quail.