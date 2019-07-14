Named the best products for a healthy nervous system

| July 14, 2019 | Health | No Comments

It is very important to drink a sufficient amount of vitamin B12.

The daily requirement for vitamin B12 is 3 micrograms per day. So what foods contain vitamin B12?

Названы лучшие продукты для здоровья нервной системы

Seafood

100 grams of shellfish contains 99 mcg of vitamin B12. Other sources of vitamin oysters and mussels.

Beef liver

100 grams of beef liver contains 83 mcg of vitamin B12. Other sources of vitamin a: liver sausage, chicken liver, pate foie Gras.

Fish

Good sources of vitamin B12 are fish like mackerel, salmon, herring, tuna, sardines and trout. 100 grams of mackerel — 19 mcg of vitamin B12.

Crustaceans

Crabs, shrimps, crawfish and lobsters. 100 grams crab meat and 11.5 mcg of vitamin B12.

Red meat
In 100 grams of beef contains about 6.2 mcg of vitamin B12.

Milk

In 100 grams of nonfat milk contains 0.5 mcg of vitamin B12.

Yogurt

Yogurt is a great source of not only calcium and probiotics, but also vitamin B12.

Cheese

100 grams of mozzarella — about 0.5 µg of vitamin B12.

Preview(opens in a new tab)

Eggs

Vitamin B12 is found in many types of eggs: chicken, goose, duck, Turkey and quail.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.