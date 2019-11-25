Named the best products for the normalization of testosterone
They contain zinc and b vitamins.
The male hormone testosterone is responsible for the formation main male sex characteristics, which are characterized by the development of the penis and testicles, features of body hair growth, deepening of the voice, erectile function and ability to have children.
The amount of testosterone impact on fat deposition, blood pressure, muscle growth, nature. The lack of testosterone appears reduced libido, lethargy, there are mood swings, sweating, palpitations, and poor concentration. Often a sign of reduced testosterone becomes anxiety, irritability, fatigue, decreased bone mass, reduced physical strength and muscle mass.
For the synthesis of male hormones need cholesterol, it is the base hormone. Cholesterol for hormones is synthesized in the liver from the fatty acids that came with the food. It is therefore important to regulate the admission of such acids, not foods rich in cholesterol, poor fats such as getting in large quantities of cholesterol leads to atherosclerosis.
For normalization of testosterone should eat foods that contribute to its formulation that contains zinc and b vitamins.
Zinc. Zinc affects the activity of sex hormones, carbohydrate, fat and protein metabolism. Zinc helps to increase the intensity of fat breakdown. Zinc deficiency can lead to accumulation in the body lead, iron, copper, and cadmium. Excess will lead to their deficit. When zinc deficiency is retarded growth, increased nervousness, a person gets tired quickly. Zinc is also important for female hormones.
The daily requirement for zinc for adults is 12-16 mg.
Zinc is also rich in green vegetables, wholegrain bread and brown rice.
Seafood. Seafood is rich in zinc and selenium that affect testosterone levels: shrimp, flounder, mussels, mackerels, crawfish, squid, etc. High content of zinc in oysters. Oysters are best consumed raw: in addition to zinc they are rich in magnesium, phosphorous, protein, vitamin B12 and other items useful for men’s health. Men need omega 3 fatty acids, they are in fish, Flaxseed, salmon, sardines, which are also sources of b vitamins, A.
Nuts. Almond is a source of essential fatty acids, which provide the production of male hormones. Pine nuts are rich in zinc. Useful as walnuts, pistachios. Nuts are useful to mix with honey, previously finely chop them so they will be better absorbed.
Parsley. Parsley contains a special substance that delays the production of female hormones in the male body and affects the acceleration of the production of male hormones. Parsley is used for the prevention of prostatitis.
Eggs. Eggs are a great balanced product, rich in protein, essential fatty acids, they contain many minerals and vitamins. Better eggs to use in cooked, raw eggs are worse, additionally, there is a risk of infection, which can reside on the shell. However, to digest eggs is not worth it – the maximum cooking time is 6 minutes.
The garlic and onions. Garlic and onion increase the potency, so as to normalize blood circulation. These products have antibacterial properties, which helps the body cope with bacterial infections.
Meat products. In meat products the most useful lean cuts of the liver. Meat products are the source of protein and vitamins needed by the body.
Celery. Celery contains herbal male sexual hormone. It is believed that it causes a certain smell that attracts women to men. In addition, it increases the potency and strengthens the male secondary sexual characteristics.
The most useful part of celery is the root.
Celery and ginger are a preventive remedy for prostatitis.
See also: best products for normalization of sleep
Bananas. Bananas are rich in Riboflavin, a vitamin necessary for the production of testosterone. In addition, it is believed that bananas also contain an enzyme that enhances male libido.
Avocado. Avocado has vitamin B6, which stimulates the production of the male hormone, additionally, it has folic acid (vitamin B9), which affects protein metabolism, nervous system support and skin health. Avocado high potassium content that is involved in the hormonal process and boost libido.
Asparagus. Asparagus contains vitamin E, an important element for the production of testosterone, protect against prostate cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Besides, this vitamin reduces the risk of bladder cancer.
Bee products – Royal jelly, bee pollen. Studies show that they have an anabolic effect on the body, when they come from food. There is in these products and boron, which reduces the production of female hormones in men and promotes the production of testosterone.
Vegetable oil. The diet should be oil – olive, flax, sesame
Oats also has the property to increase the amount of testosterone, so it is advisable to eat for Breakfast, following the tradition of the English lords.