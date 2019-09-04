Named the best products to combat acne on the face
Experts have called the products that will help in the fight against pimples on the face. Their inclusion in the diet will relieve the skin from irritation and make it clean.
Experts advise to pay attention to pumpkin seeds, because they present a high content of zinc. Due to this substance controls the secretion of sebum. Pumpkin seeds are recommended to use as snacks. A rich source of zinc is dark chocolate. His use of thresholds will help to cope with the problem of rashes on the face. Oatmeal is an affordable product, in addition, it has magnesium. However, we are talking about porridge, cooked on their own, and not one that is sold in packets for quick cooking.
Get a beautiful and healthy skin will help broccoli. This product includes a complex of vitamins A, C and K. contains a Lot of magnesium in figs, and this substance is also important in the process of cleansing the skin. Brown rice acts as an absorbent. It collects and excretes substances that promote the inflammatory process. The experts included in the list and yogurt that contains probiotics and improves the condition of intestines. In General, all this has a positive effect on the immune system.
Attention should be paid to products with polyunsaturated fatty acids. We are talking about salmon, tuna, mackerel, avocados, flax oil, herring. For healthy skin it is important the presence of a sufficient amount of vitamin A. It is contained in spinach, the leaves of the cabbage and carrots.