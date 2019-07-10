Named the best time of day for cheese
Scientists from the University of Florida came to the conclusion that eating cheese before bed not only does not increase body weight but also helps to reduce the amount of fat in the body.
American scientists conducted an experiment during which participants aged 20 years had to eat a portion of cottage cheese 30-60 minutes before bedtime. They came to the conclusion that the use of this product before bedtime has a positive effect on the quality of muscles, accelerates metabolism, and improves overall health.
So, in their opinion, this is due to casein, which slowly enters the body and helps to establish a stable supply of amino acids. It also affects the thermic effect of food — the body begins to waste more energy during digestion which helps to burn calories even in your sleep.