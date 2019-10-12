Named the best vegetable for cancer prevention
Zucchini is known to all, due to the large number of useful properties, but this popular summer vegetable has some contraindications.
Zucchini is used in anemia, hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases, and it is useful for strengthening the nervous system.
Due to the high content of natural antioxidants, the consumption of zucchini will significantly reduce the risk of developing cancer.
However, despite the benefits of zucchini, for some people it is contraindicated.
Who can’t eat zucchini:
People suffering from ulcer and gastritis, particularly in the period of exacerbation
If you have problems with the gallbladder or liver;
Zucchini is not recommended for people suffering from kidney diseases associated with disorders of the excretion of potassium. Potassium salts contained in vegetables, can be deposited in the kidneys and forming stones;
Pregnant women with increased secretion of gastric juice and kidney failure can not eat zucchini;
The zucchini when cooking absorb a lot of oil, so it may lead to indigestion. Especially if the oil is of poor quality.