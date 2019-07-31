Named the cause of allergies and asthma in children
Scientists have named one of the causes of allergies and asthma in children. We are talking about a molecule produced by intestinal bacteria, which provokes the appearance of these diseases.
Within a few years American scientists have studied the relationship between intestinal microbiome and early childhood asthma and allergies. A new study conducted by researchers from the University of California at San Francisco, for the first time describes how a particular compound produced by gut bacteria can directly affect the immune system and to stimulate the development of allergies and asthma in children.
Special interest scientists called a fatty molecule called 12,13-diHOME, which is found in large numbers in the feces of children most likely to develop asthma. Studies on human cells showed that the molecule reduces the activity and volume of lymphocytes, which are known to suppress allergic inflammation. Revealed a distinct relationship between the concentration in the samples of the children’s chair of the genes that encode bacteria, producing 12,13-diHOME, and the likelihood that they will develop allergies or asthma at the age of two years.
“This discovery gives us the opportunity to conduct a timely operation in the intestinal microbiome to prevent the development of diseases,” says Dr. Lynch for medical Microbiology edition Nature.