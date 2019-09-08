Named the causes of abdominal pain after a workout
Doctors called causes of pain in the abdomen after training. Physical activity is definitely beneficial, but some people may experience a similar discomfort.
Some exercises can worsen the symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease, in addition, they provoke the appearance of heartburn. Aerobics, Jogging, shake the liquid in the stomach, and acid can get into other parts of the gastrointestinal tract, it causes pain. If you have such symptoms, it is better to reduce the intensity of your workouts.
The second reason is the loss of water in the body. This slows the movement of food through internal organs. This problem will help to get rid of the adjustment of drinking regimen. A third cause of pain is a workout on a full stomach. After a meal should take at least an hour, and then you can do physical activity without any harm to health.