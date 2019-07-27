Named the causes of bumps on the hands and feet
Doctors called causes of on hands and feet bumps. This disease has been called hygroma. Surgeons told how to get rid of this problem.
Giloma is a benign neoplasm which is confined to a capsule, filled with liquid. Most of these cones are safe, the transformation to cancer occurs, pus and pain are absent. Exceptions may be only rare cases where giloma large size, compressing blood vessels or nerves.
Rather a combination of two factors that had a lump. We are talking about high pressure in the joint and weakness of the capsule. The latter can provoke trauma or previous inflammatory process.
According to surgeons, intracranial tumors, and those that put pressure on surrounding structures, it is necessary to remove, however, these clinical cases occur very rarely. In General the lump suggests, that joint is something wrong. If you do not resort to surgical intervention, it is necessary to pass the examination for violations in it.