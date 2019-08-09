Named the causes of cancer in women
Scientists have determined that the cause of cancer development are mutations.
Experts wondered whether these mutations to insinuate something, or they appear by chance.
A group of specialists from Australia, closely studying the topic of women’s cancer, said there are three main reasons for the development of cancer. In research took part more than 200 thousand women and the results can be considered noteworthy. The status of all women were reviewed for health, lifestyle and habits.
Experts have concluded that 30 thousand and they studied women can reduce the risks of getting cancer.
One of the main factors that cause cancer, called alcohol. Experts say that even one extra glass of wine increases the risks to several percent. What can we say about the fact that many ladies sometimes allow themselves not one extra glass. So the first thing you should do women for your health – eliminate alcohol from the diet.
The second factor is excess weight. There are many studies that prove a direct dependence of cancer from obesity. But if obesity is combined with the third risk factor – hormonal treatment, the chances of getting cancer increase significantly.
Scientists say the increased risk of breast cancer by 7% when the uncontrolled intake of hormonal drugs. Experts point out that menopausal women take these drugs, and doctors prescribe them, not weighing all the risks and circumstances. Scientists say that the hormone treatment should be prescribed only if your doctor feels you need, not because the patient wants.