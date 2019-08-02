Named the causes of white patches on the tongue and treatments
Not infrequently in the language of an adult appears white bloom. In such cases it is necessary to address urgently to the doctor to identify the causes and start appropriate treatment.
White patches, especially if the layer appears dense, and then becomes brown, says about the patients internal organs.
The main reason for the appearance of plaque is the emergence in the mouth different pathogenic bacteria. Because of this reduced salivation and an unpleasant mouth odor.
Doctors recommend in such cases to carefully brush your teeth as often as possible to rinse your mouth with baking soda, salt, and herbal balms.
If the enhanced hygiene does not help, and the plaque remains, there arises the need for visiting the clinic. Such symptoms can occur due to lowered immunity; the appearance of candidiasis; the development of dysbiosis, or due to a degenerative illness of the gastrointestinal tract (GIT).
As a rule, in these cases, after the examination, the doctor prescribes antibiotics, antiseptics of local action. They normalize the microflora of the mouth, prevent the imposition of a new plaque.