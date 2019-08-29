Named the condition under which Putin will have mercy on the Ukrainian prisoners of Kremlin
Ukrainian political prisoners, who are serving “life” in Russia, can be pardoned by the decree of Russian President Vladimir Putin in exchange for pardoned Russians convicted in Ukraine. This is with reference to a source close to the negotiations, writes “Kommersant”.
According to the Russian edition, Ukrainian political prisoners is ready to pardon, if they received treatment in the name of Putin.
After that, political prisoners are under investigation in Russia, unable to transfer to the Ukrainian court, which is expected to continue consideration of the “cases”. So, Kiev can transfer a criminal case to 24 sailors, detained in the Kerch Strait. Lawyers declined to comment on the sailors, fearing to disrupt the negotiations. Some Ukrainians, according to the publication, refused to participate in the exchange.
Several people, including film Director Oleg Sentsov refused to ask pardon because it would mean an admission of guilt.
As UNIAN reported earlier, on August 21 in Moscow SIZO “Lefortovo” confirmed that it was transferred to the Ukrainian political prisoners of Vladimir Baloga, Stanislav Klikh, Mykola Karpiuk, Oleksandr Kolchenko and Paul Mushroom. Also today it became known that in Lefortovo was transferred Sentsov. Today the Deputy from the party “Opposition bloc of Pro — life” Viktor Medvedchuk said that Ukraine and Russia have not yet agreed on the final version of the exchange of detainees.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Russia’s Telegram-channels reported the arrival of a column of police vehicles on the airfield near Moscow in the village of Astafyevo. However, some analysts expressed the opinion that we are talking about the release of Ukrainian political prisoners. In particular, it was assumed that the airport delivered the journalist Roman Sushchenko, and maybe someone from prisoners of the Ukrainian seamen, captured by Russia in the Kerch Strait in November 2018.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter